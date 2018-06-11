Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Smith steers Storm to key win over Broncos

SYDNEY: Newly-retired Test captain Cameron Smith guided the Melbourne Storm to an important 32-16 win over Brisbane in Australia’s National Rugby League on Sunday.

Melbourne advanced to fifth on the competition standings with the come-from-behind win in Melbourne. Smith, who has announced his retirement from representative football, finished with 246 kicking metres and 50 tackles.

The Storm trailed 12-8 at halftime but powered home with second-half tries to Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Suliasi Vunivalu and Jahrome Hughes. The Broncos are trying to lure Storm’s title-winning coach Craig Bellamy to Brisbane after he extended his head-to-head coaching record to 24-10 over the Broncos incumbent Wayne Bennett.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar