Smith steers Storm to key win over Broncos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Newly-retired Test captain Cameron Smith guided the Melbourne Storm to an important 32-16 win over Brisbane in Australia’s National Rugby League on Sunday.
Melbourne advanced to fifth on the competition standings with the come-from-behind win in Melbourne. Smith, who has announced his retirement from representative football, finished with 246 kicking metres and 50 tackles.
The Storm trailed 12-8 at halftime but powered home with second-half tries to Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Suliasi Vunivalu and Jahrome Hughes. The Broncos are trying to lure Storm’s title-winning coach Craig Bellamy to Brisbane after he extended his head-to-head coaching record to 24-10 over the Broncos incumbent Wayne Bennett.
SYDNEY: Newly-retired Test captain Cameron Smith guided the Melbourne Storm to an important 32-16 win over Brisbane in Australia’s National Rugby League on Sunday.
Melbourne advanced to fifth on the competition standings with the come-from-behind win in Melbourne. Smith, who has announced his retirement from representative football, finished with 246 kicking metres and 50 tackles.
The Storm trailed 12-8 at halftime but powered home with second-half tries to Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Suliasi Vunivalu and Jahrome Hughes. The Broncos are trying to lure Storm’s title-winning coach Craig Bellamy to Brisbane after he extended his head-to-head coaching record to 24-10 over the Broncos incumbent Wayne Bennett.
Comments