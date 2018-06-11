Smith steers Storm to key win over Broncos

SYDNEY: Newly-retired Test captain Cameron Smith guided the Melbourne Storm to an important 32-16 win over Brisbane in Australia’s National Rugby League on Sunday.

Melbourne advanced to fifth on the competition standings with the come-from-behind win in Melbourne. Smith, who has announced his retirement from representative football, finished with 246 kicking metres and 50 tackles.

The Storm trailed 12-8 at halftime but powered home with second-half tries to Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Suliasi Vunivalu and Jahrome Hughes. The Broncos are trying to lure Storm’s title-winning coach Craig Bellamy to Brisbane after he extended his head-to-head coaching record to 24-10 over the Broncos incumbent Wayne Bennett.