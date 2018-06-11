Dance star Akram Khan returns to roots in last solo show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain’s best-known choreographer Akram Khan has drawn on his roots for the final solo dance performance of his career, with a show that pays tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. “Xenos” — which means stranger in Greek — opens with two musicians on stage, playing an interpretation of Indian music in a festive atmosphere. Dressed for a performance, a dancer arrives, stumbling. The lights flicker, the music stalls and the dancer, a former soldier, is overcome by memories of war. For the show, which he choreographed and stars in, the 43-year-old Khan returns to the traditional Indian classical dance kathak that he learned as a boy, and which has been present throughout his career. “That is my home if you like — the most amount of time I spent in my life in one form was in kathak,” he told AFP. But in place of the elegant grace of that dance, Khan´s movements are disrupted.
