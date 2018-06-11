Maryam files papers from NA-127

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday submitted her nomination papers from NA-127 Lahore.

On the second last day of submission of nomination papers for general elections 2018, one Tanvir Zia Butt submitted nomination papers on behalf of Maryam Nawaz. June 11 (today) is the last day of submission of nomination papers for general elections 2018.

The other prominent figures who submitted their nominations include PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood from NA-130, PPPP’s Aziz Ur Rehman Chun from NA-123, PTI’s Aijaz Chaudhary from NA-133, PTI’s Aleem Khan from NA-129 and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-134.

Previously, PTI’s aspirant Malik Kramat Khokhar had submitted his nominations from NA-134, Barrister Hammad Azhar from NA-126, Numan Qaiser from NA-124, Murad Rass from PP-159. From PML-N Saiful Malook Khokhar submitted his nomination papers from NA-135, Sheikh Rohail Asghar from NA-128. It has been learnt that nomination papers on behalf of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif were obtained from NA-132. By now more than 400 nominations have been submitted in Lahore. As per election schedule, the commission will release a publication featuring names of all candidates by June 11. The Returning Officers will scrutinise nomination papers by June 19. Aspirants can challenge verdicts by June 22. The Appellate Tribunal will take a final call on appeals by June 27. A revised publication featuring all confirmed candidates will be released on June 28. They ECP will allot election symbols on June 30. The elections will take place on July 25.