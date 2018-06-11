Cop injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE: A policeman was injured after a cylinder blast near Kahna police station on Sunday. The cylinder blast took place near Kahna police station, as a result of which, the cop suffered injuries. He was admitted to hospital. The police cordoned off the area after the explosion and conducted search operation. The outer back wall of the police station also collapsed due to the blast. Forensic teams reached the scene and gathered evidence to determine what caused the blast. “We are are trying to figure out whether it was a cylinder or something else that caused the blast and led to the wall collapses,” a police officer said.

The capital city police officer also inspected the scene.

road accidents: A nine-year-old boy and a factory worker were killed in road accidents on Sunday. The boy, Sharoon, was run over and killed by a rashly-driven tractor-trolley when he was crossing a road in the Sundar area. Later, his relatives blocked the traffic in protest by placing his body in the middle of the road. The protesters dispersed upon assurance of justice. Meanwhile, a worker of a local factory, Rustam, who hailed from Okara, was killed by a speeding truck in Nishtar Colony area. In another incident, a couple and their two children suffered injuries when their speeding car went straight into a footpath and overturned near Beijing Underpass. They were admitted to hospital.

Iftar boxes: The Motorway Police, Central Zone, launched a special road safety campaign and distributed Iftar boxes among the road users. The Iftar boxes and special road safety pamphlets and booklets were distributed among the travellers on the motorways and highways. The National Highways and Motorway Police Central Zone DIG advised the officers to pay special attention to courtesy and do not misbehave with people.

arrested: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 66 criminals, including 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and six court absconders.

PHP teams also seized a rifle, 18 pistols, five guns, 57 bullets, 740 litre liquor, 2,330 gram charas and 400 gram heroin from the possession of the arrested persons. Meanwhile, PHP teams reunited four children, identified as Haider, Ali, Ali Asif and Abid Hussain, with their parents.

Youth dies: A youth died when a piece of cloth being used by him for protecting his face and neck from the scorching heat entangled in the chain of a motorcycle rickshaw here on Sunday. The victim identified as Sohaib, son of Manzoor, hailed from Sheikhupura.