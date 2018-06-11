Head backs Australia’s bowlers to surprise England

LONDON: Australia batsman Travis Head is confident a new-look bowling attack will have the “firepower” to trouble England in an upcoming One-day International series.

Head made a century as Australia completed their preparations with a 101-run win over Middlesex at Lord’s on Saturday.Despite his 106, Australia were held to a total of 283 for six.World Cup-holders Australia suffered a 4-1 series loss at home to England, now top of the global ODI standings, earlier this year.

The tourists will likely need to raise their game when a five-match series with England starts across London at The Oval on Wednesday but Head was unconcerned by their recent failure to break the 300 barrier.“It depends, if we bowl the way we have... We’ll find that out pretty quickly, what’s a good score,” Head told reporters after Saturday’s match.

“The last two games have been good enough,” the South Australian added.Australia are without their injured Ashes-winning fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for this white-ball only tour. But Head backed pacemen Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye to fill the void.

“They are all nasty in the nets, both Richardsons, Billy, even Nes (Michael Neser) can bowl quite sharply,” he said.“We’ve got firepower and the control on that side, mix that with AJ Tye, he’s got unbelievable skills at the back end with Ashton Agar, who is bowling as well as he probably has in his career,” Head added.