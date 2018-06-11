Over 40 candidates file nomination papers in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: More than 40 candidates from different political parties have filed their nomination papers on two national assembly and four provincial assembly’s seats.

The contest will likely to be very close between the candidates of PML-N and PTI. It is more likely that PTI’s Sardar Ghulam Abbas from NA-64 will face PML-N’s Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal. In 2013 elections, Tahir Iqbal defeated Sardar Ghulam Abbas, who contested as an independent candidate, by the margin of 28,000 votes.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi of PML-Q will face the former MNA of PML-N, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman. In 2013, Sardar Mumtaz defeated Chaudhry Pervez Elahi with the margin of 12,000 votes. At PP-21, former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Sultan Haider will face Raja Yasir Sarfraz of PTI. In last election, deceased MPA Ch Liaquat Ali Khan defeated independent candidate Ejaz Farhat with the margin of more than 25,000 votes.

At PP-22, former provincial minister Tanveer Aslam Sethi will face the PTI candidate. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), on the pressure of local party workers, withdrew the name of Major General (retd) Masroor Ahmed who was earlier awarded party ticket on this seat. In 2013 elections, Tanveer Aslam Sethi defeated an independent candidate Malik Akhtar Shahbaz with the margin of more than 42,000 votes.

At PP-23, former MPA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dulha is likely to face Sardar Aftab Akbar of PTI. In last general elections, Dulha defeated independent candidate Sardar Ghulam Abbas with the margin of 7,000 votes. At PP-24, former MPA of PML-N, Sheharyar Awan will face Hafiz Ammar Yasir, candidate of PML-Q. In 2013 elections, deceased MPA Malik Zhaoor Anwar defeated Sardar Amjad Ilyas of PML-Q with the margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Last date for filing the nomination papers is June 11 (today). Other candidates of different political parties, including Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal, PPP and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasulallah have also filed their nomination papers. For the first time, the Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed separate returning officer for all the six constituencies of Chakwal district.