Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz to leave for London today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London today (Monday) to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif is leaving for London after permission granted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London.

The Supreme Court while hearing case pertaining to corruption references against Sharif family directed the accountability court to conclude trial of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar within a month. The apex court also wanted to know when will Nawaz Sharif return from London.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar