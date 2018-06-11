Nawaz to leave for London today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London today (Monday) to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif is leaving for London after permission granted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London.

The Supreme Court while hearing case pertaining to corruption references against Sharif family directed the accountability court to conclude trial of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar within a month. The apex court also wanted to know when will Nawaz Sharif return from London.