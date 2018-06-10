Anti-beggar campaign in UAE

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police have been successfully running a community awareness initiative to combat begging during the holy month of Ramazan.

The campaign “We Fight Begging” is underway in which police stressed residents of the Emirates not to give alms to such beggars.

Abu Dhabi police official Yousuf Mohammad informed ‘The News’ that the police along with the UAE Red Crescent Authority have been creating awareness to reduce this scourge of begging.

Abu Dhabi police released a video message to ‘The News’ requesting to communities living in the Emirates not to give charity to such beggars who try to get money by exploiting sentiments of the people.

The awareness initiative comes within the framework of the community awareness and security campaign launched by Abu Dhabi Police under the slogan "Ramazan Security and Safety".

Abu Dubai police aim to enhance security, safety and community happiness by providing the highest quality services.

Abu Dhabi police official Yousuf Mohammad called on community members to cooperate with the police in quickly reporting beggars, and not giving them money. He further added if they gave charity to these beggars, they are encouraging them to continue to practice begging.

By contacting the Police Command and Control Center on the emergency telephone 999 or to communicate with the security service 8002626, residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can help the authorities to end this menace.

The police invite the people to donate their money to those in need with accredited bodies in the country such as the Red Crescent Authority, which is working to strengthen its presence throughout the UAE to provide social assistance to the needy people.