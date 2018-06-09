One commits, seven others attempt suicide

FAISALABAD: A man committed and seven others attempted suicide here on Friday.

Ahmad Yar of Satiana Road committed suicide by consuming poison over some issue. Those who attempted suicide are Noor Fatima of Risalewala, Sehr Bano of Usman Town, Sehr Akhtar of Gulfishan Colony, Rabia of Buchiana, Riaz Hussain of Chak 259/RB, Ashraf of Islampura and Murtaza of Chak Jhumra.

MAN HELD FOR RAPE ATTEMPT: Ghulam Muhammadabad police on Friday booked a man for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl.

Accused Asif Ali allegedly tried to rape the girl when she playing in a street. However, on her hue and cry, people gathered and caught the accused and beat him badly. Later, the accused was handed over to the police, who have started investigation.