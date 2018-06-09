Swimming camp begins

LAHORE: The swimming camp of Pakistan special swimmers started with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Friday.

The swimming camp is being conducted for the preparation of Special Olympics World Summer Games scheduled to be held at Abu Dhabi in March 2019. It’s pertinent to mention here that Pakistan contingent will feature in the Special Olympics World Summer Games under the banner of Special Olympic Pakistan. Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches are imparting training to male and female swimmers at the swimming camp.