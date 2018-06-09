Rashid spins Afghanistan to T20 series sweep over BD

DEHRADUN, India: Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over to help Afghanistan eke out a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh and complete a series whitewash in the third Twenty20 international Thursday.

Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Rashid held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun.The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who await their Test debut against India on June 14 in Bangalore, triumphed 3-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 46, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 45, put together a gritty 84-run fifth-wicket partnership to give Bangladesh hope of a consolation win.Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match, smashed five fours in the penultimate over but fell to Rashid?s leg spin on the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah tried to get four off the final ball but Shafiqullah Shafiq?s acrobatic work at the long-on boundary got the batsman run out in a dramatic finish to the game.The 19-year-old Khan, who topped the bowling chart with eight wickets and the man of the series award, returned figures of 1-24.

Earlier Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari made an unbeaten 33 to lift his side to 145-6 after they elected to bat first.Afghanistan were in trouble at 101-4 in the 15th over against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack but Shenwari?s 28-ball knock gave them a winning total.

Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad and Stanikzai also made useful contributions of 26 and 27 respectively.Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and paceman Abu Jayed claimed two wickets each.

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan

M Shahzad lbw b Islam 26

U Ghani c Mushfiqur b Jayed 19

A Stanikzai c sub (Sabbir) b Haque 27

S Shenwari not out 33

M Nabi c Mahmudullah b Jayed 3

N Zadran c Mahmudullah b Shakib 15

S Shafiq c Mehidy b Islam 4

R Khan not out 1

Extras (lb 5, w 12) 17

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 145

Did not bat: K Janat, M Ur Rahman, A Alam

Fall: 1-55, 2-59, 3-95, 4-101, 5-135, 6-142

Bowling: Mehidy 2-0-27-0 (w 4); Islam 4-0-18-2; Shakib 4-0-16-1; Hider 4-0-31-0 (w 6); Sarkar 1-0-8-0 (w 1); Jayed 4-0-27-2 (w 1); Haque 1-0-13-1

Bangladesh

Liton Das run out 12

Tamim Iqbal c sub (Rasooli) b Mujeeb 5

Soumya Sarkar run out 15

Mushfiqur Rahim c Zadran b Rashid 46

Shakib Al Hasan c Shenwari b Janat 10

Mahmudullah Riyad run out 45

Ariful Haque not out 5

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 3) 6

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 144

Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Hider, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed

Fall: 1-16, 2-32, 3-35, 4-53, 5-137, 6-144

Bowling: Rahman 4-0-25-1 (w 1); Alam 4-0-28-0; Nabi 4-0-20-0; Janat 4-0-44-1 (w 2); Rashid 4-0-24-1

Result: Afghanistan won by 1 run

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Series: Afghanistan won the three-match series 3-0

Umpires: Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan). Ahmed Shah Pakteen (Afghanistan). TV umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari (Afghanistan). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)