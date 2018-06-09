Two Palestinians killed in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in Gaza said, as thousands again took part in anti-Israel protests.

Ziad al-Bareem was shot dead east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while Nabil Abu Daraba, 26, was shot dead in the north of the territory, the ministry said.The army said it was taking action to disperse some 10,000 Palestinians, some of whom threw rocks at the troops and burned tyres, and prevent any breach of the fortified frontier fence.

Israeli forces have killed at last 120 Palestinians in protests along the border since a campaign was launched on March 30 to demand the right to return to ancestral lands lost to Israel in the 1948 war of its creation, hospital officials say.