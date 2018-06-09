Rupee flat

The rupee remained firm against the dollar on Friday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 115.61/dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Traders said the currency remained range-bound in a dull trade on the back of soft dollar demand from importers.

The rupee is likely to remain stable at the current levels next week, dealers said.

In the open market, the rupee sheds 10 paisas over the buying and selling counters against the dollar on increased dollar demand. The rupee weakened to 118.50/118.80 to the dollar. Many dealers believe the open market will see correction in the coming sessions due to rise in Eid-related remittance inflows.