Farmers want steps to export gur

MARDAN: The office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran (AK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday demanded the provincial government to take proper steps to export gur to other countries.

Addressing a meeting of farmers, Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran president Niamat Shah, provincial general secretary Alam Sher Khan, Syed Abdal Shah Bacha, Swabi district president Fakhr-e-Alam, Zahir Khan, Noor Rehman, Farman Ali Khan, Mohammad Amin and others asked the government to facilitate the farmers and also provide relief to them.

The speakers said that a million tonnes of gur was in the market. They added that gur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was better than the one produced in other parts of the country. "In the past, gur was being exported to Afghanistan and Gulf countries. However, the gur couldn't be exported this year and a million tonnes of the commodity is lying in the market," said Niamat Shah.