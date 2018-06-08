Netherlands await confirmation on four players for T20s

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Ireland and Scotland was announced on Wednesday but they’re yet to get confirmation on the availability of their four players.

The likes of Tim van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Roelef van der Merwe and Ryan ten Doeschate were included in the squad, but only tentatively, as they are playing county cricket in England.

This upcoming tri-series marks the beginning of Pieter Seelaar’s tenure as captain, taking over from Peter Borren - who was in charge for nearly a decade before retiring in April this year. Going in sync with a fresh start forNetherlands, there are three uncapped players named in the squad as well. 18-year-old batsman Bas de Leede has been included, along with pacemen Shane Snater and Fred Klaassen - both of who were part of the World Cup Qualifiers in March. Netherlands will first play two matches against Ireland on June 12 and 13, before finishing series with two matches against Scotland on June 19 and 20.

Squad to face Ireland on June 12 and 13: Pieter Seelaar (capt.), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Shane Snater, Tobias Vis e, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar. To be confirmed: Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan ten Doeschate.

Squad to face Scotland on June 19 and 20: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Scott Edwards, Quirijn Gunnin, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Max O`Dowd, Shane Snater, Tobias Vis e, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar. To be confirmed: Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe.