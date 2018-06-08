Four PU scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars. According to details, Khawer Mansoor has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Fanoon-e-Latifa Ke Sharie Haisiat Aur Jadeed Asri Taqaze”, Fatima Noreen in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Islamic Concept of Jihad and Contemporary Orientalist’s Thought (An Analytical and Historical Study of Post 9/11/2001 Orientalists Thought)”, Amna Saeed in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Relationship of Teachers Professional Skills and Students Achievement in English at BA Level” and Shumaila Majeed in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Bediuzzaman Said Nursi’s Approach to Reconstruction of Muslim Society: An Analytical Study”. Meanwhile, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Chemistry Part-I supplementary examination 2017.