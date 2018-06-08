200 Sikh yatrees arrive today

LAHORE: Around 200 Sikh Yatrees will reach here on Friday (today) through Wagah Border to attend the 412th death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, fifth of 11 Sikh Gurus.

According to Sikhism, the event is also called Shaheedi Jor Mela or Shaheedi Purab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan Wazir and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and former Pardhan Bishan Singh will welcome the Sikh pilgrims at Wagah. Muhammad Tariq Wazir said arrangements have been finalised by the board and assured that the Evacuee Trust Property Board will provide foolproof security, transport, accommodation and other facilities to the pilgrims.

Yatrees will go to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal and will stay there till June 9.On June 10 by a special train, Yatrees will reach Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. They will attend main ceremony at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16. After the completion of their Yatra, the yatrees will return to India on June 17.