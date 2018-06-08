NAB seeks record of two LDA projects

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to provide complete contractual and financial details of Gulberg Signal Free Corridor and LOS Road linking Ferozepur Road to Multan Road projects.

Lahore Development Authority sources said the National Accountability Bureau has recently started probe of two recently completed main projects of Lahore Development Authority and in this regard it has asked the Lahore Development Authority’s top management to provide complete details of PC-1 of both the projects, newspaper advertisement of contracts, bidding documents, process of bidding, cost escalation of these projects once they were initiated and record of financial payments made to the contractors on all accounts.

Lahore Development Authority’s Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan while talking to The News has confirmed that the National Accountability Bureau has sought a complete record of above mentioned two projects, which has been provided to the NAB’s investigators.

He said Lahore Development Authority is cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau in all ongoing investigation regarding Lahore Development Authority projects and all information has been provided to it as per its demand.