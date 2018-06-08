HRCP concerned over ‘targeting’ critics ahead of polls

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission (HRCP) has expressed its grave concern over the increasing frequency and sheer impunity with which anyone critical of the state is being targeted.

In a statement, the HRCP on Thursday said, “It is appalled at the recent abduction of Gul Bukhari”, a known journalist. “Bukhari was returned safely home within a few hours, the fact that she was summarily “picked up” from the Lahore Cantonment should make it clear that enforced disappearances are rapidly becoming the norm—an easy and arbitrary means of intimidating those who do not toe the line” it added.

Taking note of the recent press briefing held by the ISPR DG, the HRCP also expressed its ‘strong disapproval’ of the slide display of images and names of social media users and of branding them “anti-state”.

With less than two months to the elections, the HRCP added, an ominous pattern seems to be emerging: even the slightest expression of political dissent, especially by journalists and social media activists, can be labelled anti-state, often with worrying implications for their physical safety.

“HRCP feels acutely that this election is critical—more so than before—to preserving the country’s fragile democratic order.

The right to non-violent dissent is part of this democratic order. We strongly condemn any use of extra-constitutional means to intimidate and harass citizens, or to put them in a position that might compromise their safety,” the statement read.