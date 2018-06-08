Gates lauds Pak Army’s role in ending polio

RAWALPINDI: The Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, on Thursday telephoned Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged the Pakistan Army's supporting efforts in successfully eradicating polio from Pakistan.

The COAS appreciated Bill Gates' efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued full cooperation in the best interest of Pakistan, the DG ISPR said on Twitter. Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffer from endemic polio, a childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death.

The country has been battling polio for the past several years and is close to completely eradicating the crippling disease. The number of cases has declined from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and eight in 2017. In 2018, only one polio case has so far been reported from Dukki, Balochistan.