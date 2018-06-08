KE appoints new chairman, CEO

KARACHI: K-Electric appointed Tayyab Tareen as the chairman of the board, while the current chief financial officer (CFO) Moonis Alvi was given the charge of interim chief executive officer (CEO) from immediate effect, a statement said on Thursday.

Tareen moved from his role of KE CEO to chairman. He has over 25 years of experience, mainly with multinationals, covering areas of business turnarounds, financial management, planning and business acquisitions. He has been on the KE board since 2009 and has also served as its CFO and chief strategy officer. Tareen was appointed as the CEO of KE in November 2014.

Alvi has more than 28 years of diversified experience in the finance industry. He joined KE in 2008 and has been KE’s CFO since 2011. He is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. KE also thanked the outgoing chairman of the board Waqar Hassan Siddique.