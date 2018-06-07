Pakistan signs MoU launching SCO Media Summit Initiative

BEIJING: Pakistan signed here a MoU for launching the Media Summit Initiative of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to strengthen media cooperation among the member States.

The signing ceremony was held on the occasion of Ist Media Summit of the SCO’s member States. The summit of the SCO, was proposed by President Xi Jinping a year ago. In his congratulatory message, he called upon the media outlets to promote the Shanghai spirit and serve as the pioneer for practical cooperation within the SCO’s framework.

Xi said media outlets should also serve as the communicator for people's friendship. China stands firm in supporting the development of the SCO, and is willing to make steps forward hand-in-hand with all parties to develop a more closely related regional community with a shared future, and to push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added. During the Summit, the Media's representatives of SCO’s full member states, observers and dialogue partners pledged to work jointly to promote peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region through news exchange arrangements. The summit was organized by China Public Diplomacy Association, Beijing Municipal Information Office and Radio Beijing Corporation.

Pakistan was represented at the summit by the senior official of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and Pakistan’s ambassador to China Masood Khalid, besides some members of Pakistani media.