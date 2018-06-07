PML-N likely candidates for Sheikhupura division

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is most likely to field Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Afzaal Hussain, Mian Javed Latif and Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar for the four National Assembly seats in District Sheikhupura.

A meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board was held at Model Town on Wednesday with President Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. During the meeting, interviews of candidates from the division were conducted. Sheikhupura used to have five National Assembly seats. However, after new delimitations, they were reduced to four. Sources privy to developments said that with the scrutiny and interview process completed, mostly likely Rana Afzaal Hussain will contest the election from NA-119 Sheikhupura-I which includes parts of Tehsil Muridke and Ferozewala. Rana Afzaal has won twice from this constituency once in a by-election and in General Elections 2013. From NA-120 Sheikhupura-II, the PMLN is most likely going to award party ticket to Rana Tanveer Hussain who served as Minister for Defence Production and Minister for Science and Technology, in Abbasi cabinet from 2017 to 2018. Previously, he also served as Minister for Defence Production and Minister for Science and Technology in Nawaz’s cabinet.

Mian Javed Latif is most likely going to step in the electoral battleground once again from NA-121 Sheikhupura-III which comprises Tehsil Sheikhupura and its main city. Mr Latif had won twice from this constancy in 2008 and 2013 General Elections, in addition to winning a Provincial Assembly seat from the same area in 1997. From NA-122 Sheikhupura-IV which has parts of Tehsil Safdarabad and Tehsil Sheikhupura, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar is most probably going to contest the poll on PMLN ticket. Dogar was elected as MNA from this constituency in 2008 and in 2013.

After fresh delimitations, there are now nine provincial constituencies. The candidates that are expected to contest from the provincial parliamentary seats are Hassan Riaz, Pir Ashraf Rasool Faizan, Khalid Virk, Mushtaq Gujjar and Sajjad Gujjar. Khurram Chattha, who won the PP seat last time, is not likely to get party ticket this time round because the board was not entirely happy regarding his ties with the PTI as his brother is contesting the poll from PTI platform.

Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N would enter into the election arena with complete preparations, adding that our five years’ performance was evident to people. He said that conscious people were aware of the fact who served them and who ignored them. He said free and fair elections would guarantee the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ch Sher Ali, Kh Saad Rafiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir and other members of the parliamentary board attended the meeting.