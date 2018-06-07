Factory manufacturing substandard spices sealed

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday raided at a factory manufacturing substandard spices and recovered huge quantity of adulterated spices from the premises.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB Food branch team led by Chief Food Inspector Waris Bhatti under the supervision of Additional Executive Officer, Arslan Haider conducted a raid at a spices factory being run in Dhoke Hassu and recovered substandard and low-quality species. The team sealed the factory and also lodged a FIR against owner of the factory in the respective police station.

According to Arslan Haider, on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtain Raza, the authorities concerned were trying to ensure supply of healthy and quality food items to the people. A large amount of textile colours and other items were also recovered from the factory’s premises which were being mixed with the spices, he added.