Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) observed

Islamabad: The martyrdom anniversary of Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali (AS) was observed with religious zeal and respect throughout the country, says a press release.

On the occasion processions of ‘Zuljanah’ and ‘Shabih-e-Taboot’ were taken out from almost all the cities and towns throughout the country.

The mourners of Imam-e-Mazloom paid homage and condolence by Qamazani, ‘matamdari’ and ‘Sinazani’. Ullama and Zakireen highlighted the character of Ameerul Momineen Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) during their speeches while addressing to the different morning assemblies.

Central precession of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was taken out from Mohanpura which was attended by the Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

On this occasion while addressing to the mourners of ‘Imam-e-Mazloom’ and the representative of different Media channels, Agha Hamid Moosavi said that Muslim leaders should be shameful, begging will not give them their rights. For the Liberation of Kashmir and Palestine they will have to demonstrate bravery like Haider (AS). Imperialist powers have crossed all the limits of barbarity and brutality on Palestine and Kashmiri people, where is that so called Islamic military alliance? Why was that made for? Until these Muslim rulers are leading the Muslim world, not only Kashmir and Palestine but the holy places of Mecca and Medina are also under threat, but we will fight for the protection of haramain Shareefain and till the last drop of blood. He said that the biggest crisis of the contemporary world is the deficiency of Justice and rule of law.