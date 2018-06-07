‘Motorbike ambulance response effective’

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all the divisional emergency officers and staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) on managing 100, 000 emergencies in Punjab while maintaining its average response time of five minutes within short span of time.

While chairing a meeting of rescue officers at the Emergency Services Headquarters, Dr Rizwan Naseer said due to effective response by the MAS, overall emergency response of the Punjab Emergency Service has also been improved significantly as the Motorbike Ambulance Service provides effective response to traffic crashes and medical emergencies. He said Motorbike First Responders have enhanced operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate first hand professional handling of emergency victims and significantly improve the sense of safety amongst citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Motorbike Ambulance Service was launched on October10, 2017 at divisional headquarters in Punjab including Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi with 900 Motorbike Ambulances & Emergency Medical Technicians. The Director General was informed that the MAS has responded to 54, 302 traffic crashes, 36,198 medical emergencies, 1845 emergencies of fall from height, 3110 occupational emergencies, 1926 emergencies of electric shock, delivery and animal rescue, 24 cases of drowning, 1577 crime emergencies, 1200 fire cases, 20 incidents of building collapse and 8 emergencies of cylinder blasts.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Motorbike Ambulance Service, equipped with fabricated bikes, trained emergency medical treatment, Blood Pressure Monitor, Life Saving Medicines, Glucometer, Pulse Oximeter, Portable Oxygen Cylinders, Cervical Collar, Airway & Burn Kit, Trauma Kit, Splints, is responding to average 550 emergencies per day in Punjab. He said the service has utilised resources in effective manners and now this service has become the symbol of safety among citizens of the province. “This service is equipped to allow onsite Emergency Management, increased survival rate, robustness, versatility & simple maintenance with cost effective further equipment has shown great access to narrow streets and congested areas and obtained remarkable achievements,” he added.

PHP: Additional IG PHP Kunwar Shahrukh and DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar made a call to PHP helpline 1124 to check the response time of PHP Vehicles for help. Additional IG PHP made a call to help line centre from his personal cell and asked DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to tell any location to PHP vehicle for rendering help.

DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar revealed only his name to the operator and said that he is stuck off in a Traffic jam near Wadana at Lahore Kasur Road. Patrolling Police should clear the road. Operator passed on all information to the post vehicle Mustafabad as this point falls in its beat area.