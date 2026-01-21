South Korea's ex-PM Han Duck-soo jailed for 23 years over martial law crises

A South Korean court on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in jail for charges including engaging in a key action of insurrection concerning ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty on the charge because he was considered instrumental in setting up the outward appearance of a cabinet meeting that worked to facilitate the martial law declaration, a judge said, calling it a "top-down insurrection."

Han was found guilty of abetting Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law and for failing to hold a lawful cabinet meeting, as required by South Korean law, after the decree to mobilize the military was ordered by the then-president in December 2024.

"The defendant was a prime minister who had been indirectly given democratic legitimacy and responsibility...Nevertheless, the defendant chose to turn a blind eye...and participate as a member of the December 3 insurrection," the judge said.

“As a result of the defendant’s actions, South Korea was in danger ​of returning to the dark past ‌when the basic rights and liberal democratic order of the people were violated, potentially preventing them from escaping from the quagmire of dictatorship for a long time,” the judge added.

The lower court also found Han guilty of charges such as "perjury" and "creating a false official document."

Furthermore, the court ordered Han to be detained after sentencing, citing concerns about the possible destruction of evidence.

76-year-old Han is the first member of Yoon’s cabinet to be found guilty and sentenced to jail in relation to the martial law declaration.

Additionally, the former prime minister denied the charges against him, saying he had no prior knowledge of Yoon’s plan to impose military rule.

Last week, a court sentenced Yoon to five years in jail after finding him guilty on charges linked to the imposition of martial law, including obstructing the work of authorities, fabricating official documents, and failing to comply with legal processes.

Notably, Yoon also faces more serious charges of leading an insurrection through the martial law decree. A special prosecutor has demanded the death penalty for Yoon, with a verdict in the case expected next month.

As reported, Wednesday's court verdict was crucial, as Han was the first official to face a verdict on charges directly related to the martial law decree, and the court’s ruling will likely have a bearing on Yoon’s forthcoming verdict for insurrection.

The final verdict for former president Yoon is expected on February 19, 2026