‘Stargate Community’: Inside OpenAI’s plan to cut AI data center energy costs

OpenAI has unveiled a Stargate Community plan, aiming to expand community-centric AI infrastructure and cut back the energy costs driven by the data centers.

First announced in January 2025, the Stargate is a $500 billion and multi-year initiative to establish data centers for training and inference, supported by President Donald Trump and Oracle.

The growing energy costs have become a significant roadblock in the proliferation of AI data centers. To fulfil energy needs, OpenAI announces a locally tailored community plan, “driven by community input and local concerns.”

"Depending on the site, this can range from bringing new dedicated power and storage that the project fully funds, to adding and paying for new energy generation and transmission resources,” OpenAI said.

The specific approaches used in the commitment include

Fully funding incremental power generation, storage, and grid upgrades required by the project.

Operating campuses as flexible loads that can reduce consumption during the peak demand and cause grid-stability.

Collaborating transparently and proactively with locals, utility regulators and transmission providers.

OpenAI’s announcement came as Microsoft unveiled a similar initiative last week. The plan also included the goals to reduce water usage at its US data centers and minimize the impact on local communities.