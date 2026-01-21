King, Queen visit deadly train crash site
King Felipe said he wanted to "convey the affection of the entire country" to the victims
The King and Queen of Spain visited on Tuesday the site where two high-speed trains collided at the weekend, killing 42 people.
According to AFP, dressed in dark clothing, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shook hands with emergency services workers near the spot where the mangled wreckage of the two trains, which had been carrying more than 500 passengers, lay.
They then visited a hospital in the nearby city of Cordoba where some of the injured are being treated.
The King and Queen also spoke to reporters after leaving the hospital.
King Felipe said he wanted to "convey the affection of the entire country" to the victims.
The country´s deadliest rail accident in more than a decade took place late Sunday when a train operated by rail company Iryo, travelling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed near Adamuz in the southern Andalusia region.
It crossed onto the other track, where it crashed into an oncoming train heading to the southern city of Huelva, which also derailed.
The official death toll rose to 42 by late Tuesday after another body was found in the wreckage, the Andalusian regional government said.
More than 120 people were injured, with 37 still in hospital, including four children, it added.
It was Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013, when 80 people died after a train veered off a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.
-
Prince Harry receives praises for exposing dark side of British tabloids
-
Andrew forces Beatrice, Eugenie to lose $60 million safety net saved for retirement
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to UK could create royal family dilemma
-
Prince Harry turns troubled with no sense of home: ‘Isolation is getting to him mentally’
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie resort to begging Sarah Ferguson: 'It'll bring disaster for the whole family'
-
Sophie Wessex shares 'frustration' from early days in Royal Family
-
Meghan Markle’s reaction to UK talks with Prince Harry comes to the forefront: ‘Leaving me?’
-
Andrew's reasons for giving Sarah Ferguson a rent-free home for 30 years after divorce finally finds an answer