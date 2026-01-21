King, Queen visit deadly train crash site

More than 120 people were injured, with 37 still in hospital, including four children

The King and Queen of Spain visited on Tuesday the site where two high-speed trains collided at the weekend, killing 42 people.

According to AFP, dressed in dark clothing, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shook hands with emergency services workers near the spot where the mangled wreckage of the two trains, which had been carrying more than 500 passengers, lay.

They then visited a hospital in the nearby city of Cordoba where some of the injured are being treated.

The King and Queen also spoke to reporters after leaving the hospital.

King Felipe said he wanted to "convey the affection of the entire country" to the victims.

The country´s deadliest rail accident in more than a decade took place late Sunday when a train operated by rail company Iryo, travelling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed near Adamuz in the southern Andalusia region.

It crossed onto the other track, where it crashed into an oncoming train heading to the southern city of Huelva, which also derailed.

The official death toll rose to 42 by late Tuesday after another body was found in the wreckage, the Andalusian regional government said.

More than 120 people were injured, with 37 still in hospital, including four children, it added.

It was Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013, when 80 people died after a train veered off a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.