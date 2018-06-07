Security of life responsibility of state, says Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan on Wednesday called for solving the Wana situation through peaceful means.

In a statement issued here, the ANP leader said the use of force was not solution to any problem, adding that the ANP believed in peaceful struggle and wanted restoration of peace in Wana.

The security of life of every citizen was the responsibility of the state, he said and asked the government to ensure the safety of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir and his fellows. He also demanded an inquiry into the deterioration of situation in Wana in South Waziristan and making the inquiry public to inform the nation about the real issue.

He said that after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such incidents would have negative impact on the situation. Asfandyar Wali Khan said that an environment of trust should be created for restoration of peace.

He stressed the need of peaceful means for resolution of issues and asked the government to find amicable solution to the problem. He said it was time to free tribespeople from the forces of darkness and provide them opportunities to take steps for their bright future.