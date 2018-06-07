Algerian ex-defence chief can face war crime charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: A Swiss court on Wednesday cleared the way for former Algerian defence minister Khaled Nezzar to face war crimes charges, the latest twist in a winding legal saga.
Nezzar, in office from 1990 to 1994 while Algeria was battling Islamists in a brutal civil war, has been accused of torture and arbitrary arrests by a group of alleged victims. Last year, the Swiss attorney general’s office said it could not move forward with the case as there was no conclusive evidence of a "conflict" in Algeria during the period in question, leaving a key condition for prosecution unfulfilled. In a May 30 ruling, made public on Wednesday, Switzerland’s Federal Tribunal overturned that decision following an appeal by the plaintiffs.
