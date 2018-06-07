Home department bans use of hate speech during electioneering

The Sindh Home Department has issued the code of conduct for the general elections scheduled for July 25, banning political parties from using hate speech during electioneering across the province.

The code of conduct also prohibits wall chalking (graffiti) as well as hoisting or displaying party flags or banners at any public property or building in the province. “There shall be no hate speech by any person or party. There shall be zero tolerance for any attempt to incite violence or resort to violence during meetings or processions, or during polling hours or during counting of votes,” read the code of conduct issued by the home secretary.

“There shall be strong administrative and legal action against such acts of violence. There shall be no use of language which may lead to violence. No person shall cause injury or damage to any person or property.

“The Ministry of Interior has sensitised all the provinces to have a security protocol for the upcoming general elections. And such protocol should include guidelines for the political parties to secure their power shows or corner meetings and to ensure security of their leaders.

“A meeting of the home secretary, the provincial police chief, all commissioners, all DIGs, the Karachi police chief and representative of the V Corps headquarters was convened by the home minister on May 22 with the objective of formulating a security strategy and devising a code of conduct (security protocol) to be followed by the political parties during the general elections 2018.

“In the meeting, detailed discussions and deliberations took place and the participants agreed upon the security guidelines, SOPs and protocols to be observed by the political parties and enforced by the officers of the district administration and police during the polls.”

The home department has categorised meetings and corner meetings into ‘small’ and ‘large’. For small meetings, permission from the SSP will be sought on an application mentioning the date, time, venue and expected number of participants. For large meetings, permission will be sought from both the SSP and the deputy commissioner.

The permission in both cases will be sought three days before the scheduled date. No two meetings by different political parties shall take place on the same date, time and venue or at a place adjacent to the venue of the other party.

Political rallies can be held only if the permission for them has been sought three days before the scheduled date from both the SSP and the deputy commissioner. The route and the timing of the rally shall be predetermined and mentioned in the application for the permission.

Security of political leaders shall be their own responsibility, while the Sindh police shall be responsible for the overall security of the locality and people. No personal security would be given to individuals or politicians except those whose cases have been specifically approved by the Provincial Threat Assessment Committee under their policy.

Political leaders and workers may, however, deploy uniformed private security guards having valid licensed arms with them for their security, subject to the condition that the detailed information of such guards and weapons shall be registered with the relevant police station and the SSP.

Video recording of the meetings and rallies shall be the responsibility of the applicants and organisers of such events. They shall submit a copy of such recordings to the relevant police stations.