Governor hosts Iftar-dinner for orphans

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair hosted an Iftar-dinner at the Governor House on Wednesday for children of Mera Ghar, an orphanage managed by Al-Mustafa Welfare Society. He extended his support and assistance to the children, saying helping out the destitute was incumbent upon every member of the Muslim community.

Islam calls for supporting for marginalised sections of the society as the collective responsibility of the Ummah, he added. Zubair appreciated the contributions made by social welfare organisations. “The young and innocent souls must be provided for with passion, care and love in a way that their self-respect and dignity is not compromised,” he said.

He mentioned that Mera Ghar was inaugurated by him just last year and that it was a special honour for the children to have him join at the house. Zubair also expressed gratitude for the leadership of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society headed by Haji Hanif Tayyab, establishing residential facilities for senior citizens as well. He added that more old homes were required in the city.

Later, the governor presented the chairman of the welfare society with keys for an ambulance and a coffin carrier on behalf of local philanthropists Shakil Khan and Sardar Yasin Malik.