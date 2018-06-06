Labourer electrocuted

PAKPATTAN: A labourer was electrocuted here on Tuesday. Amanat Ali of Chak Mirzapur was operating a machine when suddenly his hand touched livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Tuesday. M Afzal was on his way when two dacoits snatched cash and a mobile phone from him near Chak Jend Cheena. Abdul Raheem was on his way when two bandits looted valuables from him near Chak Alam Dhudhi. Riaz Ahmad was going on his bike when two dacoits took away valuables from him near Chak Abadi Ghausnagar. Muhammad Boota was on his way home when bandits snatched valuables from him near Chak Taberan. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

KILLER GETS DEATH: Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Hussain on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Naveed Asif had killed his brother Muhammad Sagheer over some issue some three years ago.