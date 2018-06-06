Pakistan batsmen lacked concentration, determination: Sarfraz Ahmed

A jubilant Pakistan team moved from Lord’s to Headingley with an aim to make it 2-0 in the two-Test series against hosts England.

But things turned the other way at Leeds when they opted to bat first after their skipper had won the toss. They were without their daring batsman Babar Azam who had flown back to Pakistan because of an injury.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed after the loss at Headingley insisted that his decision to bat was right as it was a perfect batting wicket. He may be right but perhaps he had forgotten that the overcast conditions at Leeds had always been different from those of Lord’s.

Pakistan batsmen disappointed, particularly in the second innings. England appeared a changed side. At Lord’s England fielders, led by veteran Alastair Cook, had dropped several catches. They seemed to have learnt from their mistakes and made amends, which meant Pakistan were dismissed for 174 in their first innings.

On the other hand, Pakistan batsmen failed to show much concentration in both innings. They failed to adjust to the conditions and also played irresponsible shots. They failed to cope with the moving balls from the pacers, Woakes in particular. It was only Shadab Khan who resisted for some time during his fighting knock of 56.

Things became gloomier when Pakistan went to bat for the second time after England had amassed 363 in their first innings. Pakistan needed 179 runs to make England bat again. But this did not happen and Pakistan slumped to 134 all out, handing England a huge victory.

Pakistan were at one stage 84 for 3. They lost remaining seven wickets for just 50 runs.

It seemed that Pakistan batsmen were in a hurry and were engaged in a limited overs game. Otherwise the Leeds Test could not have finished in less than three days. In the second innings, too, Pakistan batsmen did not bother to stay at the wicket. They lacked concentration and determination and had to pay the price.

However, one thing became clear. Pakistan bowlers did play their role in the drawn series. The batsmen must learn to adapt to the conditions and draft the innings instead of playing casual shots.