Eight burn to death as truck rams into van

TARBELA: Eight passengers were burnt to death and six injured in a road accident at Chach Interchange on Monday, local sources said.

The sources said a passenger van bearing registration No RIS 1197 was heading to Islamabad from Peshawar when it collided with a truck loaded with ghee at the Chach Interchange.

The passenger van caught fire soon after the collision that reduced the automobile to ashes.

Eight passengers were burnt alive while six others were seriously injured. All the dead hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site from Hazro town of the Attock district and extinguished the fire after putting in hectic efforts.

The sources said the timely action by the Rescue 1122 staff saved a greater loss of lives. “More lives had been lost had the emergency service staff not put off fire in time,” said an official.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro. The bodies had been charred beyond recognition.

Those injured were identified as 10-year-old Salman, son of, Zulfiqar, Mohammad, son of, Aslam, 16, Zardeen, son of Rehman Waleed, 42, Shahzeb, son of, Anwar Omar, 11, Shayan, son of, Zulfiqar, 5 and Muhammad Sher Wali, son of, Liaquat Umar, 40.