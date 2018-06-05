Man killed, seven hurt as dumper hits rickshaw

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed while seven others injured in a road accident on Shalimar-Link Road Monday. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to the Shalimar Hospital. Four have been identified as Salia Huma, Irshad Bibi, Aslam and Zahid. A speeding dumper hit a rickshaw and as a result the passengers sustained multiple injuries. They were shifted to the hospital, where one of them died. Meanwhile, four persons including two women were shot at and injured by unknown persons in Shibli Town. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the victims to a hospital.