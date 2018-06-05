Gilani not to contest elections from traditional constituency

MULTAN: Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani has shifted from his traditional constituency of Multan to Shujabad tehsil where he will face Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz heavyweight Javed Ali Shah instead of Sikandar Bosan from Multan tehsil, The News has learnt.

Tough fight is expected in the constituency, said the political workers. Three big clans, including Mashhadis, Gilanis and Bosans are expected to fight against each other the upcoming polls. The PML-N has yet not decided its candidature while the PTI was unable to reach a decision in NA-154 where allotment of party ticket to Sikandar Bosan has been kept in pendency. Gilani had received his nomination through his counsel for NA-158 Multan-V on Monday. He dropped his contest from NA-154 Multan-IV. Now, he may field his son Abdul Qadir Gilani to contest from NA-154 against Sikandar Bosan.

The Gilani House spokesman, Syed Zegum Gillani told The News that the former premier has decided contesting the general elections from NA-158 Multan-V (previously NA-152). The Election Commission of Pakistan statistics revealed that earlier, Gilani had preferred contesting election from NA-154 Multan-IV (previously NA-151) since long against Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan. The NA-154 Multan IV and NA-158 Multan-V are the traditional constituencies of big political families, including Syeds, Gilanis, Bosans, Buchas and other small and big clans. The profiles of both the constituencies revealed that the PML-N had won the slot NA-154 Multan-IV (previously NA-151) in 2013, PPP won only once in 2008 and the PML-Q won the slot in 2002. The PML-N had won the slot NA-158 Multan-V (previously NA-152) in 2013 general elections. The PPP had won in 2008 and the party won the slot in 2002 general elections. The comparison of results of both the constituencies is mentioned below to assess the worth of respective political party, including the volume of religious votes. NA-154 Multan-IV (previously NA-151) Sikandar Hayat Bosan contested on PML-N ticket in 2013. He bagged 95,714 votes and won the slot. Mian Salman Ali Qureshi contested on PTI ticket and received 38,647 votes. PPP candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani received 56,858 votes.

2008: PPP candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani received 64,364 votes in 2008 and won the slot in close contest. Shaukat Hayat Khan Bosan contested as an independent candidate and received 60,779 votes.

2002: Sikandar Hayat Bosan contested on PML-Q ticket in 2002 from NA-151. He received 73,683 votes and won the slot. Similarly, Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani of PPP and received 440394 votes. Maulana Anees Roohani of MMA received only 14,167 votes while Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari of PML-N received 13,296 votes.

NA-158 Multan-V (previously NA-152)

2013: PML-N candidate Syed Javed Ali Shah had won the slot by securing 81,015 votes in 2013 general elections. PPP fielded Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani who received 32514 votes. He is the younger brother of Yousaf Raza Gilani. Independent candidate Asad Murtaza Gilani contested and received 3,214 votes. He is the nephew of Yousaf Raza Gilani. Ibrahim Khan of PTI received 64,611 votes.

2008: PPP fielded Liaquat Ali Khan in 2008 polls. He won the slot by receiving 47,880 votes. Asad Murtaza Gilani of PML-N received 11923 votes while Syed Mujahid Ali Shah of PML-Q received 38,126 votes.

2002: Asad Murtaza Gilani of PPP won the slot by receiving 380272 votes. Javed Ali Shah of PML-N received 368703 votes. MMA candidate Iqbal Azhari received 54,784 votes while Nawab Liaquat Ali Khan of PML-Q received 36335 votes and lost the election.