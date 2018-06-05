Hundreds of faithful to start observing ‘Aitekaf’ from today

Islamabad : Hundreds of faithful will start observing ‘Aitekaf’ across the country at mosques from Tuesday (Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 20) afternoon as almost all major mosques have already completed the registration process for ‘Aitekaf.’

The practice of ‘Aitekaf’ is optional for Muslims.

Large city mosques became the centre of special prayers where hundreds of worshippers were set to gather for this religious duty; an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan, which also involves confinement of women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Scholars termed it a process for self-purification.

Mosques in the Federal Capital have already been decorated where places to the worshippers have been allocated on the first come first served basis because of an ever increasing number of those willing to observe Aitekaf.

This year, over 700 faithful from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will observe ‘Aitekaf’ at Faisal Mosque.

A large number of faithful will also observe ‘Aitekaf’ at other major mosques of Rawalpindi.

Collective ‘Aitekaf’ will also be observed in the city, as it has been practiced across the globe, including Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah and al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina.

The Minhaj ul Quran movement led by Dr Tahirul Qadri will set up an ‘Aitekaf’ City at Model Town Secretariat where thousands of people will sit ‘Aitekaf’.

‘Sehar’ and ‘Iftar’ will be provided to ‘Moatakafeen’ from mosque management.

Special lectures have also been arranged for the ‘Moatakafeen’.

Special arrangements have been made for ‘Motakafeen’ (Aitekaf observers) to impart them education about ‘Fiqha’; problems besides lectures from religious scholars.

Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis and that programme would continue till the moon sighting of Shawal; an official of Mosque said.

‘Aitekaf’ sitting is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings of the Allah Almighty.

Menobserve Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging large cloth-sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.