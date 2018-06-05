Tue June 05, 2018
Islamabad

APP
June 5, 2018

NBF publishes book 'Ilm-o-Danish key Mamaar'

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) has published fourth edition of an important educational book titled 'Ilm-o-Danish key Mamaar' by noted writer, Ahmad Aqeel Rubi.

NBF has published around 2,000 copies of this book containing 530 pages.

The price of the book is Rs450 while the members of Readers Club Scheme can purchase this book on discounted price.

The book comprises over life and educational contributions of 28 great philosophers including Homer, Virgil, Aristotle, Socrates, Dante, Tolstoy and many others, said a news release issued here on Monday.

This book is a knowledge treasure for the students of competitive exams, history, research and literature.

