Call to improve Behrain to Kalam road

MINGORA: The poorly kept road from Behrain to Kalam in the Swat district has become a source of inconvenience for commuters and tourists, complained local government representatives.

A group of nazims from Takhtbhai in Mardan, headed by Haji Maazullah, told reporters here that the present condition of the Behrain-Kalam Road was irksome for the travellers. “We covered two hours distance in six hours. One lane of the road which is being constructed is yet to be cleared for traffic. The administration should take measures for facilitating traffic on the road,” Maazullah said.

The visiting delegation of the nazims later met Assistant Commissioner Aftab Khan and informed him about the dilapidated state of the Behrain-Kalam road. The official assured the delegation of taking steps to ensure the resumption of traffic on one lane of the road. The Kalam Hotels Association office-bearers also complained of the poor condition of the road. They said the authorities concerned should launch work to clear the road and shovels should be used, where needed, to fill the ditches with soil.