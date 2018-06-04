Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join GDA

Ag INP

KARACHI: Disgruntled Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members, Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza, on Sunday announced to join the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) along with various parties in rural Sindh to rival PPP.

Addressing a press conference here along with GDA leader Pir Pagara, Fehmida slammed PPP’s performance in the province and said the party has done nothing mentioned in its manifesto.

“I don’t think there is anything named PPP now,” she said. She deplored the state of development in Sindh and said there is a lack of clean water and quality education in the province. Pagara on the occasion said that the objectives of the GDA and Fehmida are the same.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani has said that PPP gave respect to Zulfikar Mirza and Fehmida Mirza but the time proved that they did not deserve what they got from PPP. Reacting to criticism on PPP by the couple, Saeed Ghani said that GDA is a group of political jesters of Pir Pagara.

"Pir Pagara has lost his party as all of the political notables have deserted him and now he is gathering clowns like Mr and Mrs Mirza around him," he said. He said a PPP worker is enough to defeat Pir Pagara from any constituency of Sindh.