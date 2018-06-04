PML-Q is a symbol of progress: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) on Sunday held a meeting under senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence to deliberate a strategy to distribute elections tickets.

In the meeting former MNA Mian Munir, Saleem Malik Shadab Jaffery advocate, Mian Asad Munir, Sh Nasir Mahmood, Rana Asad Munir advocate, Saeed Khawar, Suhail Cheema and Nasir Billa were present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the election symbol of Pakistan Muslim League is tractor which is a symbol of prosperity. He said progress of farmers is a progress of Pakistan. If farmer is prosperous, Pakistan is also prosperous and this progress is only linked with PML-Q, he added.

“Besides 56 companies, Shahbaz Sharif, because of ‘jangla bus’ and orange train like projects, had put Punjab under heavy debt of Rs 2000 billion whereas we had left the province with Rs 100 billion surplus. N-League has failed to run the country and the province. During our tenure loadshedding, unemployment and price hike were not so much, today these three things are unbridled. I challenged for a comparison between my tenure with Shahbaz Sharif period at every level but nobody had come to the fore.

Works we had undertaken for welfare and well-being of people, N-League cannot even imagine about those. We had not just thought about development of people but also did practical work, N-League is now going to be thing of the past, their arrogance and "pharoaniyet " will hunt them. Those who had ruled for 10 years are even now claiming that if they had the opportunity, they will do this work, oppression and injustice has to end one day. Those committed corruption are now making preparations to befool people once again in new garb. People should not be cheated by them.”