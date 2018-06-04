Two killed in DI Khan firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in the district on Sunday.

They said that there was an enmity between two groups since long. The sources said the rival groups headed by Ata Gul and Muhammad Jan traded fire near Dewala area in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station. As a result, Ata Gul was killed on the spot while Muhammad Jan sustained injuries.

The officials of the Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Meanwhile, one Umar, 50, was on his way in Zarkani area when Liaqat, Karim Khan and Attaullah allegedly fired at him, killing him instantly. Motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.