Two die, six injured in Suzuki trailer collision

KARACHI: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a collision between a Suzuki pickup and a tractor trolley near the Sabzi Mandi area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the fast-moving Suzuki pickup went out of the driver’s control and collided with a the tractor trolley after its brakes failed near Sabzi Mandi along the Super Highway.

As a result, two persons, identified as Iqbal and Shafiq, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while six others, including Imran Rafiq, Ghulam Mustafa and Ekram, sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Fata road accidents have become common in Karachi, with the authorities failing to take effective measures for the safety of commuters.

On May 24, five people, including a minor, were killed in separate road accidents in the city. According to the police, a speeding dumper rammed into a motorbike near Star Gate, Shah Faisal Colony in the wee hours, killing the driver and injuring the pillion rider.

SHO Kaleem Moosa of Airport police said that a police team reached at the site of the accident immediately since the police station was near and shifted the injured motorcyclists to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced one of them dead.

The deceased was identified as Mashooq Ali, 30, whose ID card showed an address of Naushahro Feroze District. The SHO further said that the driver of the dumper escaped leaving his vehicle behind. An enraged mob gathered there and set the dumper on fire. The fire brigade was called in and two tenders managed to put the flames out.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered a case. In another incident, a boy was killed while his elder brother and father sustained injuries when a water tanker rammed into their motorcycle in Mai Gari, Manghopir. .

According to SHO Haji Sanaullah, Niaz was going somewhere with his sons – eight-year-old Hussain and six-year-old Rehman – when the speeding tanker ran their bike over. All three injured riders were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where doctors declared six-year-old Rehman dead.

The SHO said the tanker’s driver fled from the scene and left the vehicle behind. Police have impounded the tanker and registered a case against the unidentified driver. Separately, two men were killed in Gabol Town when they lost control of their vehicle while speeding and fell.

According to the Edhi Foundation, rescue workers shifted the two in critical condition to ASH, but they both died minutes after being bought in. The men were identified as 22-year-old Talha and 20-year-old Ismail.

However, the police refuted that any such accident had taken place in Gabol Town. New Karachi Industrial Area police station SHO Adeel Ahmed and Gabol Town police station SHO Haji Iqbal claimed that they received many calls during the day for confirmation of this incident, and they verified the Edhi Foundation’s report, but they could not get confirmation either from ASH or from the area about the bodies or the accident.

Meanwhile, in yet another road mishap, a motorcyclist was killed at National Stadium Road early Thursday morning when a car ran him over. New Town police said the deceased was taken to a nearby private healthcare centre by passersby, but was them moved to the JPMC for post-mortem when the doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Murad. His body was later handed over the family.