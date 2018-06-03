Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Man tortures wife for demanding money for Eid

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife when she demanded money for Eid Shopping at Pondanwala Chowk on Saturday. Talking to media at the DHQ Hospital, Shahnaz said she had 11 children while her husband Pervez had contracted second marriage. She alleged that when she asked money from her husband for Eid shopping, he tortured her.

