Man tortures wife for demanding money for Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife when she demanded money for Eid Shopping at Pondanwala Chowk on Saturday. Talking to media at the DHQ Hospital, Shahnaz said she had 11 children while her husband Pervez had contracted second marriage. She alleged that when she asked money from her husband for Eid shopping, he tortured her.
GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife when she demanded money for Eid Shopping at Pondanwala Chowk on Saturday. Talking to media at the DHQ Hospital, Shahnaz said she had 11 children while her husband Pervez had contracted second marriage. She alleged that when she asked money from her husband for Eid shopping, he tortured her.
Comments