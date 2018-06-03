LRC to hold floodlit races after Eid

LAHORE: The stewards of Lahore Race Club (LRC) have decided to continue with the races on Sunday without break and the class VII and division V race will be Ramazan Cup.

However, the races maybe deferred in case the conditions got extremely hot due to the prevailing heat wave. They also decided to hold the races under lights after Eidul Fitr.

On Sunday, the second race is the Ramazan Cup while the others are Fantastic Plates. However, all of the races are of 800 metres but of different classes and divisions.

In the first class 5 and division VII race there are 16 participants but a four years old pony Gambler Boy is favourite while a thoroughbred equine of five years Malika is expected to take the second place and a challenge is seen coming from a six year of pony Top Shot.

The second race of the day is the Ramadan Cup which is in class VII and division-V and has a largest field of 18 ponies. It has a seven year old thoroughbred Daniel Bryan favourite while his closest challengers are a 4 year aged Bilal Gift and Successful.

The third class-VII race among nine ponies have a 3 year old pony Baa Waqar as the favourite. Thoroughbred of 10 years Afzaal Choice is believed to be taking place with an unexpected performance maybe coming from Fancy Boy.

The fourth class VII and division-II and III race of 11 ponies have a tough competition in the store.

Three year aged equine Bajwa Choice ie expected to win with second place may got to three year old Ok Dear but four year aged pony Real Commando is believed for a surprise run.

The final race of the day is in class-VII and division-I and from among 16 contestants a four year old equine Rashk-e-Qamar is believed to be the best. Three years aged Red Flame may take the place with an upset maybe coming from six year old equine Candle.

Details First race favourites: Win Gambler Boy, place Malika, fluke Top Shot

Other participants: Uzair Prince, My Life, Shrill, Easy Money , Kahkashan, Green Magic, Ramak Queen, Turab Prince, Janab, Head Line, Almas Choice, Dance of Life, Shafay Man Jan

Second race Ramadan Cup: win Daniel Bryan, place Bilal Gift, fluke Successful.

Meri Tasveer, Queen Esmeralda, Leeza Princess, Selfie, Love Master, Dubai Marina, Dancing Baby, Rinkan Gulbahar, Baa Naseeb, Crazy Cat Lady, High Jacker, Prince, Neeli De Maltka, Lucky Sohna, Sayban-e-Bhakkar

Third race favourites: win Baa Waqar, place Afzaal Choice, fluke Fancy Boy

Neel! The Great, Lovey Dovey, Safdar Princess, Stone Queen, Desert Rain, Prince of Dubai

Fourth race: win Bajwa Choice, place Ok Dear, fluke Real Commando

Other participants: Bright Life, Owais-e-Bhakkar, Happiness Moment, Dil De Ruba, Mastan Queen

Fifth race: win Rashk-e-Qamar, place Red Flame, fluke Candle.

Other participants: Heads Will Turn, River Rose, Piyara Sayeen, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Fearless One, Abdullah Princess, Big Foot, Banjo, Baab-e-Di Rani, Montreal, Moon Soon, Spare Parts, Blue Max.