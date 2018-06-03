Caring students share joys with abandoned children at SOS village in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The team members of Social Welfare Society from the Northwest School of Medicine paid a visit to the SOS Children Village in Hayatabad and shared joys with the orphaned kids.

The purpose of the visit was aligned with the true spirit of Ramazan -- sacrifice, generosity and sharing of joys in the holy month.

This was probably the best opportunity to extend a helping hand to the children who are either abandoned by guardians or sole survivors of conflict mainly from Federally Administered Tribal Areas, forced to spend their lives away from their loved ones.

Over a week's time, the students raised donations for the purchase of Eid gifts for the orphaned children and the guardian staff that works with them 24/7. Students selflessly participated in the activity with an enthusiastic zeal and arranged a visit to hand over the presents.

The NWSM team spent quality time with the kids visiting each house. Most of all, the abandoned children were excited to be pampered and remembered in this Holy month opening their Eid gift packs, with smiles on their faces.

"It is something we all ought to inculcate in our lives and to contribute in any way we can. I would appeal all the affluent citizens, public and welfare organizations to come forward and join in the noble cause of supporting the vulnerable sections of the population in any way. I am proud of our team for having taken the initiative," said Prof. Dr Riaz Gul, head of Community Medicine Department, who supports many philanthropic activities at the NWSM. Dr Samra Fakhar, the staff coordinator of the Social Welfare Society, heading the initiative said, "It was a soulful experience to spread smiles on the faces of these kids, who were no less than angels. Supervising the activity, I was overjoyed to see the enthusiasm of the students. I insist on the youth of Peshawar to feel the joy of sharing and medical students, in particular, to contribute more often."

"This experience I had was simply extraordinary. It was a first of its kind experience, to see life inside an orphanage. Seeing those little angels smile and appreciate our company was downright moving. I would love to do more of this and also advise the same to everyone else," said Dr Hira Gul, Community Medicine Department.

Reminiscing the experience, Dr Khalil, faculty of the Community Department said, "Visiting the SOS village changed the way I perceived the status of orphan houses, where I assumed the kids to be miserable and broody with sad faces. Having met the children and spent time with them, I was absolutely thrilled to see that they are not only well kept, but also well brought up. I am glad I could be a part of this activity."

The SOS Children Village, a project of "Save Our Souls" is located in Phase 5 Hayatabad, Peshawar housing around 42 kids in separate lodges with "House mothers" (a term coined for caretakers) residing with them 24/7. It's entirely run by philanthropists and individual donors who have sponsored these each child. Peshawar SOS was established in December 2015.

More than 1.5 million children are living and working on the streets of Pakistan. Up to 10,000 children live on the street of the city according to SPARC Programme report in 2014. "Street children are more vulnerable to abuse from criminal gangs, drug addicts and begging mafias who abuse these children and use them in criminal activities. As the government has been unable to tackle this issue, the citizens of Peshawar should come forward and do more in this regard," said Dr Adil Zareef of the Community Medicine, NWSM.