Raza’s four-wicket haul takes NBP into semis

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Raza Ali Dar’s four-wicket haul took National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) into the semi-finals of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup as they overcame Brighto Paints by 12 runs in a low-scoring quarter-final under floodlights here at Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Friday night.

The 30-year-old Raza, hailing from Lahore, produced a sensational spell of spin bowling to return excellent figures of four for 30 off four overs as Brighto Paints, chasing 154, were restricted to 141 for eight in their quota of 20 overs. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

Zeeshan Ashraf battled hard for his 52 off 41 balls which included a couple of sixes and six boundaries. Raees Butt lofted two sixes in his 30.

But the rest of their batting line-up struggled against Raza Dar with Usman Nazir (15), Obaidullah (14) and Saeed Ajmal (12) failing to convert their starts to big scores.

Raza Hasan chipped in with a couple of wickets to create problems for Brighto Paints.

Earlier, sent to bat first, NBP were bowled out for 153 with two balls of their 20 overs remaining. Ramiz Raja held the innings together with a fighting half century. He struck a six and five boundaries in his 50 off 43 balls. He received good support from Ahsan Ali, who smashed seven boundaries in his 35 off only 18 balls. Ali Asad hit two fours in his 24 off 21 balls.

Usman Aleem, Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Asghar got two wickets each, while veteran Test off-spinner Saeed Ajmal got one wicket for Brighto Paints.

Omar Associates will take on Sui Southern Gas Company in the first semi-final. NBP will face State Bank of Pakistan in the second semi-final.