Tajikistan Embassy, PTDC hold seminar on tourism

Rawalpindi : The Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan, Shirali Jononv underscoring the importance of tourism stated that it plays an important role in generating GDP, revitalise foreign trade balance, creates avenues of employment and additional jobs. Similarly, tourism promotes the development of various sectors such as transport and communications, culture, arts, production of consumers goods and other sectors of economy in majority of countries.

He shared these views while addressing the participants of a one day seminar on Tajikistan-'The land of opportunities for Tourism Industry of Pakistan,' organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan with the cooperation of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the Flashman Hotel here Thursday.

The one day seminar was also graced by Managing Director, PTDC, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan and General Manager, PTDC (Audit), Ali Akbar and Madam Amon Zoda Shireen, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Development Tourism, Republic of Tajikista, attended largely by officials of Tajikistan Embassy in Pakistan, hoteliers, tour operators as well as Media Manager Mukhtar Ali.